Water main break in Village of Holly prompts boil water advisory

A boil water advisory is in effect for all residents in the Village of Holly, Michigan, amid a water main break, police said on Saturday afternoon.

According to the law enforcement agency, the incident happened on Quick Road, west of North Holly Road. Officials said Quick Road residents near the break won't have water until it's repaired and others near it may experience low water pressure.

Village officials said at 4:45 p.m. that it would be shutting off water for residents north of Quick Road "for the next several hours" due to the rupture.

"As a precaution, all Village water customers should boil tap water before using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, preparing food, or providing water to pets," police said in a Facebook post.

Officials added that tap water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute and allowed to cool before using. Unboiled tap water can still be used for bathing, showering, laundry and general cleaning, but police say people should avoid swallowing it while bathing and showering.

The Village of Holly Department of Public Works is working to repair the break and restore the water system, police said. The advisory went into effect at 5 p.m. and will be in place until water testing confirms it's safe for consumption.

According to police, "Residents should not assume the advisory has ended until an official notice is issued by the Village of Holly."

Anyone with questions can call the village offices at 248-634-9571.

A separate water main break on Marion Drive on July 20 also resulted in a boil water advisory for residents in the village.