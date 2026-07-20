Village of Holly issues boil water adivsory due to water main break

The village of Holly, Michigan, announced on Monday that a boil water advisory was in effect immediately following a water main break.

Officials say the water main break was located on Marion Drive. Residents are urged to boil their tap water before using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, preparing food or providing water to pets.

Tap water can still be used for bathing, showering, laundry and general cleaning, but officials say people should avoid swallowing the water while bathing and showering.

"The Village Department of Public Works is working to address the issue and restore the water system to normal operation. The advisory will remain in effect until required water-quality testing confirms that the water is safe for consumption," officials said.

"The Village will notify residents when the advisory has been lifted. Updates will be provided through the Village's official website, social media accounts, local news outlets, and other available communication channels."

Residents with questions can call the village offices at 248-634-9571.