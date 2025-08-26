Water main break temporarily closes a Macomb County school

There will be no classes Tuesday at Crescentwood Elementary School in Eastpointe, Michigan, because of a water main break.

Scheduled kindergarten assessments for incoming Eastpointe Community Schools students will move to the administration building at 24685 Kelly Road, the notice said.

"We know this is not how anyone hoped to start the school year, and we truly appreciate your flexibility and support. Our staff is eager to welcome students back as soon as we can!" the school said in its announcement.

Crescentwood, which is at 14500 Crescentwood, is one of the K-5 buildings in the Macomb County district. Monday was the first day of school, on a half-day schedule, for students.