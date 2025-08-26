Watch CBS News
Local News

Water main break temporarily closes a Macomb County school

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

School year kicks off with annual clap-in at Detroit school
School year kicks off with annual clap-in at Detroit school 00:54

There will be no classes Tuesday at Crescentwood Elementary School in Eastpointe, Michigan, because of a water main break. 

Scheduled kindergarten assessments for incoming Eastpointe Community Schools students will move to the administration building at 24685 Kelly Road, the notice said. 

"We know this is not how anyone hoped to start the school year, and we truly appreciate your flexibility and support. Our staff is eager to welcome students back as soon as we can!" the school said in its announcement. 

Crescentwood, which is at 14500 Crescentwood, is one of the K-5 buildings in the Macomb County district. Monday was the first day of school, on a half-day schedule, for students. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue