Repairs taking place on water main break in Harper Woods

A water main break is under repair in the city of Harper Woods, Michigan.

Officials from the Wayne County community issued the notice Wedneday morning, saying that emergency repairs are were to begin soon. Repair work is expected to last for three to five hours.

The repairs may disrupt the water service for multiple blocks in each direction of the break, which is on Beaconsfield Street between Washtenaw and Kenosha.

Motorists are asked to use caution when driving near the utility work and move their vehicles away from the work zone.

Once water is restored, residents should flush their lines until the water runs clear.