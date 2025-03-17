Boil water advisory issued for parts of Ann Arbor after 2 water main breaks

Trooper shots road rage suspect; Harper Woods homeowners fed up with speeding; and more top stories

Trooper shots road rage suspect; Harper Woods homeowners fed up with speeding; and more top stories

Trooper shots road rage suspect; Harper Woods homeowners fed up with speeding; and more top stories

The City of Ann Arbor issued a boil water advisory early Monday morning after two water main breaks.

Part of Plymouth Road in Ann Arbor is closed to traffic while city crews repair multiple water main breaks.

The affected area is all lanes of Plymouth Road, between Green and Huron Parkway, according to a notice from the city issued shortly before 7 a.m. Monday. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route until further notice.

The boil water advisory impacts the area north of Plymouth Road from Traver Road to US-23.

City officials say there is no evidence of water system contamination, and the boil water advisory is a precautionary measure.

As a result of the water main breaks, Clague Middle School, King Elementary, Logan Elementary and Thurston Elementary are closed on Monday.

Water main breaks have plagued southeast Michigan communities for weeks, fed by the freeze-thaw cycling of winter weather. The most serious of those incidents flooded dozens of homes and cars in a Southwest Detroit neighborhood.