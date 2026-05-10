Where can residents impacted by the Auburn Hills water main break secure water?

Three water trucks have been sent out to serve Oakland County residents impacted by a water main break that happened in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on Sunday, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority.

The trucks, unless they are being refilled, are expected to be at the following locations:

Wildwood Amphitheater, 2700 Joslyn Court, Orion Township

Auburn Hills Department of Public Works, 1500 Brown Road, Auburn Hills

Atwater Park, 426 Atwater Street, Village of Lake Orion

The blue stars mark where the Great Lakes Water Authority has sent a water truck to provide water to residents impacted by a water main break that happened in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on May 10, 2026. Great Lakes Water Authority

According to the agency, each vehicle is capable of providing 2,000 one-gallon containers in each trip. They will provide water to impacted residents for the duration of the service disruption.

Officials said the distribution sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., though hours may change based on conditions.

The agency said the break on its 42-inch water transmission main in River Woods Park happened around 1:30 a.m. Crews have since isolated it and were working on Sunday afternoon to remove standing water from the site.

Crews are expected to take out and replace the damaged part of the main after the standing water is gone.

Impacted residents and businesses "should be prepared to be out of water" for at least two weeks, the agency said in a news release on Sunday.

Officials in Auburn Hills, Rochester Hills and Orion Township on Sunday were asking all of their residents to conserve water and use it only for necessary purposes as a result of the break.

As of Sunday afternoon, Auburn Hills residents and businesses in the area between Taylor Road and the city's northern border are experiencing a water outage, officials said in a social media post. They added that anyone in the area between Taylor Road and the intersection of University Drive and Cross Creek Parkway is under a mandatory boil water advisory.

Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett urged residents in need of water to also visit nearby communities that aren't impacted by the break.

"You can go three or four miles, either north, south, east or west, and get to some place that's not been affected by this," Barnett said. "You can frequent the restaurants, maybe find a friend that will let you take a shower in their home and go on about your day."