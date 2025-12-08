Watch CBS News
Water main break in Harper Woods expected to result in service disruptions

Water service is expected to be interrupted for several hours Monday in part of Harper Woods, Michigan. 

The Harper Woods Department of Public Works said repairs would start in the morning for a water main break in the area of Fleetwood Drive and Duprey Avenue. Because of the utility work, water service might be interrupted for three to five hours for several blocks around the break. 

"Please do not wash clothes, drink or use the water until repairs are complete, you flush the pipes and the water runs clear," city officials said. 

Motorists also should be aware that there will be barricades, vehicles and crew members in the area, and possibly water over nearby roadways. 

Harper Woods is in Wayne County, bordering Detroit. 
  

