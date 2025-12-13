Water main break under repairs in Eastpointe, city officials say

Some residents in Eastpointe, Michigan, might notice an interruption in water service because of a water main break.

City officials said Saturday that Eastpointe Water Department crews are working on repairs to the water main break in the area of Schroeder Avenue and Toepfer Drive. Residents along Schroeder Avenue may experience an interruption to water service during the repair work during that time.

"Please avoid the area, service will be restored as soon as possible," the city said.