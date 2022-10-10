Water affordability continues to overwhelm people

(CBS DETROIT) - Funding is limited, but the need is great.

Shama Mounzer who works as a director for Wayne Metro said applications for the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department's new Lifeline Plan program are rolling in and they will quickly go through their $13 million in funding for it.

"We do expect that we will be at 20,000 applications very, very soon in just a couple of months, we have 8000 applications," said Mounzer. "We are advocating for additional funding at this moment."

Lifeline Plan makes it, so lower-income people who qualify can pay as low as $18 per month for their water, sewer, and drainage services. It also helps wipe away previous water bills, even really high ones that have ballooned into the thousands.

"What's unique about the Lifeline Plan, is the previous bill is eliminated at the enrollment," Mounzer Explained. "So no matter what the amount is, the client is not responsible for that amount. That amount will be wiped out."

Mounzer said in cases where Wayne Metro does not cover the entire bill, DWSD takes care of the rest for people who have qualified for the Lifeline Plan.

We also asked about financial assistance for plumbing repairs, another serious issue for people who cannot afford them.

"There's a huge need for plumbing repair funding at this point. There is limited funding through the Lifeline Plan for Minor Plumbing Repair, but we also see a lot of need for major plumbing repair," said Mounzer.

Repairing a minor leak could stop a homeowner from running up a massive water bill in the future.