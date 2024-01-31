Watch Live: Trial of Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Oxford High School shooter, continues with fifth day of testimony

(CBS DETROIT) - The trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, continues Wednesday with the fifth day of testimony.

Four people testified on Tuesday. This included the former dean of students at Oxford High School, Nicholas Ejak, who testified that he did not have "reasonable suspicion" to search the shooter's backpack on the day of the school shooting, where four students were killed and several others were injured.

In addition, Jennifer Crumbley's former boss at the real estate company where she worked was called to testify, and he said that if the mother had asked to leave work to get her son mental health counseling, he wouldn't have had a problem with that.

A former coworker also testified and said that the mother told her that the shooter had been locked out of the house after an argument. Jennifer Crumbley also told that coworker that her son was "hearing things" in the house.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the mass shooting where their son killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured seven other people on Nov. 30, 2021.

The parents are accused of buying their son a gun, which was used during the Oxford High School shooting, and not getting him the mental health help that he needed.

Their son was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December 2023.

The prosecution expects to call 20-25 people to testify in the trial.

