Jennifer Crumbley testifies at her trial, speaks on son's mental health Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, took the stand for the first time Thursday on the sixth day of testimony in her trial. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford High School shooting in which her son killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured seven other people.