Breaking down day 5 of Jennifer Crumbley's trial

Attorney Johnny Hawkins joined CBS News Detroit to weigh in on day 5 of the trial against Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter. Wednesday's court hearing brought out evidence that was initially excluded from the trial.
