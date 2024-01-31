Business owner Luke Kirtley testifies about finding Jennifer Crumbley's vehicle, calling 911

(CBS DETROIT) - Jennifer Crumbley's trial continues Wednesday with the fifth day of testimony.

Luke Kirtley, the owner of a coffee roasting company in Detroit called Coffee House, which was located in the same building where the Crumbley parents were found, testified about the 911 call he made after seeing their vehicle while the parents were on the run.

He kept two or three cars on the third floor, and when he had to park his vehicle on the street near his home, he would switch out the cars to ensure the nicer ones were safer in the garage.

Kirtely, who was aware of authorities searching for Jennifer Crumbley and her husband and their car, went to swap his vehicles and noticed a car backed into a spot in the far corner of the lot.

He referred to the poster with the car's information on his phone and then checked the license plate. When he did this, he saw someone sitting on the curb near the car.

When he determined this was the same vehicle, he returned to the office, locked the doors and called 911.

Video footage from the building shows a person walking in the lot before Kirtley arrived in his vehicle. Kirtley went inside for a while before checking the license plate on the vehicle in the lot.

After Kirtley walked back inside the building, so did the person sitting near the vehicle.

"The parents of the shooter that are running away, they're here," Kirtley said in the 911 call. In the call, he said he checked the plates on the vehicle and that he saw a woman sitting next to it.

Authorities arrived at the scene, and Kirtley told them what he saw.

Jennifer and James Crumbley were located by the Detroit police SWAT team and taken into custody.

The parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford High School shooting where their son killed four students and injured seven others.