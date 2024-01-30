Watch Live: Trial of Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Oxford High School shooter, continues with fourth day of testimony

(CBS DETROIT) - The trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, continues Tuesday with the fourth day of testimony.

On Monday, Jennifer Crumbley's attorney, Shannon Smith, started with an apology for offensive comments she had made in court on Friday.

Her comment was made when discussing Facebook messages between James and Jennifer Crumbley in 2021. Smith couldn't find the evidence she needed, and in frustration over being disorganized, she said, "I'm going to kill myself."

After that, three people testified.

Kira Pennock, who runs and owns a farm where the Crumbley family boarded their horses, testified first. Pennock received messages from Jennifer Crumbley on the day of the shooting, in which she received a photo of the violent drawings the shooter had made on his math assignment.

When she later found out about the shooting, her first thought was that Jennifer Crumbley's son was the shooter.

Next, Shawn Hopkins, a counselor at Oxford High School, testified.

He shared details about the emails he received from multiple teachers who were concerned about the shooter's behavior.

Hopkins said when he met with James and Jennifer Crumbley, he had recommended they get their son therapeutic help as soon as possible, and he said that if they hadn't done so in 48 hours, he would call Child Protective Services.

Oakland County Sherriff's Office Sgt. Joe Brian testified next, and a video from hours after the shooting was shown.

In the video, the Crumbleys were seen talking with investigators. Jennifer Crumbley spoke about how she texted her son at 12:21 p.m. asking if he was okay and said her son responded with, "I love you."

Jennifer Crumbley also talked about the school meeting during this police interview and said, "I really wish we would've taken him home."

They were brought into the room with their son near the end of the video, and when they were leaving that room, James Crumbley repeatedly said, "I love you," to his son.

The shooter's parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter after their son killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured seven other people in the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting.

They are accused of buying their son a gun, which was used the day of the Oxford High School shooting, and not getting him the help he needed.

Their son was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December 2023.

The prosecution expects to call 20-25 people to testify in the trial.

