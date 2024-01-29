Watch Live: Trial of Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Oxford High School shooter, continues with third day of testimony

(CBS DETROIT) - The trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, continues Monday with the third day of testimony.

During Friday's second testimony, the jury heard a deep dive into the family's digital footprint as the prosecution built their case on why they believe Jennifer Crumbley ignored signs that could have prevented the mass shooting.

Only one person testified on Friday. Ed Wagrowski, a former detective with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and a computer crimes expert, shared the information he pulled from the seven phones investigators collected from the Crumbley family.

The prosecution honed in on text messages sent in March 2021, including messages the shooter sent his mother about being home alone and how he was scared because he had been seeing demons and hearing strange sounds.

In addition to this, the prosecution also saw how the Crumbley parents reacted after the shooting, which included several deleted text messages while they had been on the run.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after their son killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured several other people in the November 2021 shooting.

Prosecutors accuse the parents of buying the gun for their son that was used the day of the shooting and not getting him the necessary help.

The prosecution expects to call 20-25 people to testify in Jennifer Crumbley's trial. James Crumbley's trial will begin in March.

The shooter was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December 2023.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage beginning at 9 a.m.

