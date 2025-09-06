Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Orange County SC

Detroit City Football Club ends its three-match homestand this Saturday evening in an inter-conference matchup against Orange County SC. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

DCFC heads into this match after a 1-1 draw with San Antonio FC last Saturday evening. A penalty converted by San Antonio in the 21st minute gave them the lead, but Kobe Hernandez-Foster's screamer of a free kick in the 66th minute leveled the match. The second half stoppage time saw an overload of yellow cards, with a total of eight issued.

In the 73rd minute on Saturday, defender Isaiah LeFlore made his debut for Le Rouge, becoming the 230th player to appear in a competitive match, earning his Le Rouge Legacy Number.

With nine matches left in the 2025 USL Championship season, Orange County SC is close to the playoff cut line, sitting seventh in the Western Conference standings. Since the beginning of June, Orange County has won six matches, drawn three, and lost three games across all competitions.

Last time out for the California-based side, Orange County shared the points with Birmingham Legion in an enthralling 4-4 draw. After Birmingham opened the scoring in the third minute, Ashton Miles put a header into the net in the 24th minute to level the game. Birmingham responded in the 28th minute, but a converted penalty by Ethan Zubak in the 43rd minute would see the two sides go into the half level. An own goal in the 52nd minute put Birmingham ahead, but Pedro Guimaraes would level the game just two minutes later. Birmingham would once again take the lead in the 62nd minute, but once again OCSC answered right back as Chris Hegardt would pick up the final goal of the night in the 66th minute.

These two teams have only faced each other twice since Detroit City joined the USL Championship, and Orange County has won both matches. Last season, Orange County secured a 3-2 win with a late goal, and in the only other game at Keyworth in 2023, they claimed a 1-0 victory off a first-half goal from Milan Iloski.

Le Rouge's next match is on the road against New Mexico United next Wednesday, Sept. 10. They return to Keyworth on Sept. 20 to face Lexington SC. Tickets for all Detroit City games are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.