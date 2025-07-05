Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Oakland Roots

Detroit City Football Club returns to USL Championship league play, as they head out to the West Coast to face off against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night.

Kickoff from the historic Oakland Coliseum is set for 10 p.m., with local broadcast coverage on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

Detroit City heads into this match after an exhilarating penalty kick victory in the USL Jägermeister Cup on Saturday against Hartford Athletic. Matt Sheldon's brace sent the game into penalties, and a crucial save by Carlos Herrera allowed Michael Bryant to seal the victory with a successful penalty.

The extra point sees Detroit City stay alive in the Jägermeister Cup, leaving the group to be decided in the final match week at the end of July.

For his performance on Saturday, Matt Sheldon earned a spot in the Team of the Round for Round 3 of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup. In addition to his two goals, Sheldon had a 70% passing accuracy rate and won eight duels.

Round 3 of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup. In addition to his two goals, Sheldon had a 70% passing accuracy rate and won eight duels.

Oakland Roots currently sit at the bottom of the Western Conference table with 14 points, but with only six points separating them from fifth-place Phoenix Rising FC, one win could shift the table dramatically. Oakland picked up a win in the Jägermeister Cup last weekend with a 2-1 victory over Monterey Bay FC.

The match will see Detroit City face off against a familiar face, Morey Doner. The defender joined Oakland this past May, having made seven appearances and scored one goal for Le Rouge. So far in Oakland, Doner has played in five matches, accumulating two goals and one assist.

These two sides have faced off five times, going back to the NISA Fall Season in 2020. Detroit City has picked up three victories, with the other two ending in draws. The most significant match between these two sides occurred on October 2, 2020, in the NISA Fall Championship Game. After going down 1-0 in the first half, a goal from Shawn-Claud Lawson in the 65th minute and a Ryan Peterson goal in the 85th minute saw Detroit City claim the Fall Championship.

Detroit City returns to Keyworth next Saturday, July 12, to face Hartford Athletic at 7 pm, opening a three-game home stand. Tickets for all Detroit City matches are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.