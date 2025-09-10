Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. New Mexico United

Detroit City Football Club heads out on the road for a midweek battle against Western Conference side New Mexico United. Kickoff from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park is set for 9 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge picked up a crucial three points last Saturday evening with a 4-1 victory over Orange County SC. Goals from Darren Smith, Ates Diouf, and Jeciel Cedeño in the first half gave Detroit room to play out the second half, and an Alex Villanueva goal sealed it in the 88th minute.

Detroit City enters this road match unbeaten in their last five across USL Championship matches. In that same span, Detroit has picked up three victories and two draws. Since the 2-1 loss at Hartford Athletic on July 12, Detroit has only conceded one goal from open play and only four goals overall across eight matches. With the run of form, Detroit sees itself sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference standings on 32 points. DCFC is currently one point behind fourth-place North Carolina FC and level on points with sixth-place Hartford Athletic.

New Mexico United sits in a similar position as DCFC, as they are in sixth place in the Western Conference, level on points with fifth-place Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, seventh-place Phoenix Rising FC, and eighth-place San Antonio FC.

The Western Conference side enters this midweek match after a 1-0 road victory over San Antonio FC on Saturday night. San Antonio received a straight red card in the 31st minute, allowing New Mexico to play the remaining 60 minutes with a man advantage. New Mexico finally scored in the 67th minute when Luther Archimède found the net with a strike from outside the box. It was the only goal of the match and marked their first league win since June 21.

These sides have played three times since Detroit joined the USL Championship in 2022, and the series is evenly split at 1-1-1. The last time they faced each other was September of last year, when Detroit City claimed all three points in a 1-0 victory, as Maxi Rodriguez converted a penalty in the 20th minute, giving Le Rouge the victory.

Le Rouge returns to Keyworth on Sept. 20 to face Lexington SC, kicking off a four-match homestand for the final four home games of the regular season. Tickets for all Detroit City matches are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

