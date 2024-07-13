Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Memphis 901 FC

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC finishes a quick two-game homestand this Saturday against Western Conference foe Memphis 901 FC. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on Detroit50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters located in Michigan can stream the match for free at CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge comes into this match off of a 1-1 draw against Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday night. After going down to ten men just short of the hour mark, Detroit City fought back to claim the opening goal in the 71st minute off of an Elvis Amoh header. After holding off the Rowdies' attack for over twenty minutes, Detroit would concede an equalizing goal off a corner in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time. Detroit City could not find a go-ahead goal in the final minutes of stoppage time and settled for the draw.

For his play against Tampa Bay, Devon Amoo-Mensah was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 18. Amoo-Mensah was credited with an assist for the Amoh goal and recorded seven clearances and three blocked shots throughout the game.

Memphis 901 FC enters this match in sixth place in the Western Conference. Last weekend, it lost 4-1 on the road to Orange County SC. Although Memphis controlled the possession throughout, they struggled to get significant opportunities in the game. Orange County would go up 4-0 before Memphis finally found their first goal of the night in the 89th minute.

This will be the only time these two clubs face off against each other this year.

Detroit City has never claimed victory over Memphis 901 FC since joining the USL Championship. Last season, the two clubs faced off twice, with both matches ending as draws.

Detroit City will be back on the road next week but will return to Keyworth in two weeks to face Sacramento Republic FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.