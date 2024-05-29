Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Louisville City FC

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC continues its four-match road trip in Louisville on Wednesday against Louisville City FC in a rematch of the 2023 USL Championship Eastern Conference Semifinals. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium and will be broadcast locally on Detroit50 (WKBD-TV) and streamed on CBSDetroit.com.

Detroit City comes into this match off of a 3-0 loss to Indy Eleven in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Round of 16. Mistakes on the defensive end of the ball led to Detroit conceding three goals in the first half, and Detroit couldn't break through the Indy backline, leading to Le Rouge bowing out of the competition.

This matchup will be Detroit's first USL Championship match since May 11, an 18-day break. Even though they have played only eight games so far this season, DCFC still sits in 5th place in the Eastern Conference with 17 points following their flawless 5-0-0 start to the season.

Louisville City enters this match after two consecutive draws. Last weekend, Louisville traveled to Rhode Island to face Rhode Island FC, resulting in a 0-0 draw. Sixteen shots in total for Lou City couldn't find the back of the net, resulting in them going home with a single point.

Three teams remain in the Eastern Conference with just a singular loss: Charleston Battery, who sit at the top of the Eastern Conference, and these two teams. Louisville sits second in the Eastern Conference with a record of 7-1-2 and 23 points.

Wilson Harris has made a significant impact for Louisville City so far this season. In their 10 games, Harris has already scored eight goals, equaling his total from last season. He is currently the top scorer for Louisville. However, he has been held goalless in the past two games.

The last time these two teams played was in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last October. Louisville City scored two goals in each half, securing a victory and ending Detroit's season. Louisville would fall to Charleston Battery in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Detroit City continues its four-game road trip on Saturday in Irvine, CA, against Orange County SC. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. Detroit City returns to Keyworth on June 1 for an Eastern Conference battle against Charleston Battery. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.