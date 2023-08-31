WATCH: Detroit police searching for suspects in gas station armed robbery

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for two suspects in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Detroit Police Department

According to police, a female suspect and a male entered a gas station in the 15900 block of Schaefer at about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23. The female suspect demanded items from behind the counter and pointed a weapon at a store employee. After the employee turned over the items, the female suspect and the male left on foot.

If you recognize these individuals or have information on the armed robbery, call the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or visit DetroitRewards.TV.