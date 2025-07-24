Washtenaw County woman wins $309K on what she thought was a $10 winning lottery ticket

A Washtenaw County woman was expecting to win a $10 lottery prize when she scanned her winning ticket and instead was shocked to find out she won a $309,989 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The 54-year-old woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the July 12 drawing: 13-18-23-28-33.

"Fantasy 5 is one of my favorite games to play," said the lucky winner. "I usually buy my tickets online, but I went out for breakfast that morning, so I stopped at a store to buy a ticket while I was out."

The woman bought the winning ticket at the Belleville Amoco, located at 10950 Belleville Road in Belleville.

"I usually don't check my tickets right after the drawing, but while I was sitting at home watching TV that night, something told me to check my Fantasy 5 ticket," she said. "I scanned it on the app thinking maybe it would be a $10 winner, so I was stunned when $309,989 came up on the scanner! This jackpot prize is such a blessing."

With her winnings, the woman plans to pay her bills, pay off her daughter's student loans, and then save the rest.

Each Fantasy 5 play is $1, and for an extra $1 per play, players can add EZmatch to a ticket, affording players the chance to win $500 instantly.

Players can also add Double Play to Fantasy 5 tickets for an extra $1 per play, which gives them a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the Double Play drawing, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Drawings are held every night at 7:29 p.m. Tickets can be purchased until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.