Investigation finds no wrongdoing by Washtenaw County sheriff after joint found in county-issued vehicle

A Washtenaw County investigation found that Sheriff Alyshia Dyer did not violate any policies after a former county employee discovered a used joint in a department SUV she had previously driven.

Dyer, who drove the vehicle in May 2025, told CBS News Detroit that the investigation proves she had nothing to do with it. She posted the findings online to make sure those facts went public. The county received these findings in November 2025.

"Even when these firms come in, they find that there's no wrongdoing. That's why I also wanted to share this investigation with the public," Dyer said.

According to that investigation, a former county employee found the joint on the driver's seat of a GMC Yukon Denali on June 5 2025, which the county temporarily issued to the sheriff. Dyer claims she wasn't the last person to drive the SUV before the joint was found.

"I had searched it, there was nothing in the vehicle. Support staff then drove that vehicle, and then they parked it, and left it parked, and they also searched it, and there was nothing in the vehicle," she said.

Dyer declined to be interviewed by investigators but says they failed to examine other evidence that could have determined the joint's true origin, including speaking with the last person to drive the SUV.

"Why didn't they pull the camera footage? Why didn't they look at ID card swipes? Why didn't they interview the last person who drove the vehicle? It's just all very weird," Dyer said.

Dyer blames Washtenaw County Commission Chair Katie Scott for allegedly leaking this information to media outlets months after the investigation concluded. However, Scott denies that allegation.

"I did not leak this information as any sort of vendetta or anything. My best guess is that this came up in FOIA requests," Scott told CBS News Detroit.

"The investigation was inconclusive, and it didn't seem like it was worth it to pursue that much further. It would have probably yielded a more clear result if the sheriff had participated in it."

Scott says she doesn't think Dyer would have done this, but she also didn't back down from saying they need to investigate when there's a possibility of a serious policy violation