Two arrests made in Washtenaw County drive-by home shooting incidents

Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings of homes in Washtenaw County, the Michigan State Police reported.

A 21-year-old man from Ypsilanti and a 22-year-old man from Belleville were arrested Sunday and are lodged at Washtenaw County Jail, pending arraignment on charges. Troopers do not suspect there are any other people involved in the case, the report said.

A semi-automatic rifle and fired bullet casings consistent with what was seen during the shootings were recovered at the time of arrest.

Search warrants also were served at "involved residences" by the MSP Emergency Support Team.

The series of shootings went under investigation June 17, when the Michigan State Police, Brighton post, and the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office began looking into incidents reported along Tuttle-Hill Road in Willis.

"During the last two weeks, both agencies were aided by tremendous cooperation from the community where the shootings took place," the report said.

The most recent shooting that officers believe to be connected to this case happened Sunday in the 8000 block of Talladay Road.