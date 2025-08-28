Watch CBS News
Washtenaw County deputies seeking tips on armed robbery case

Paula Wethington
Deputies in Washtenaw County, Michigan, are seeking the public's help in solving a robbery investigation in the City of Dexter. 

The robbery happened about 11:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of Dan Hoey Road, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office reported. When officers arrived, they spoke to two men, ages 20 and 21, who said two other men assaulted one of them and stole cash from the home. 

The suspects then fled in a black Chevrolet Traverse. 

The suspects were both armed with pistols, and wearing masks covering their faces. 

Deputies say the suspects "should be considered armed and dangerous." 

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for tips and information to help solve the crime. Calls can be made to Metro Dispatch at 911 or 734-994-2911 or to an anonymous tip line at 734-973-7711. 

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

