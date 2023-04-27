Washtenaw Community College board approves tuition increase first time in 5 years

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Washtenaw Community College Board of Trustees approved a tuition increase this week for the fall 2023 season.

According to a press release, the per credit hour rate will increase by $4 from $95 to $99 for in-district students. The board also approved tuition increases for students who live outside the district. Officials say the tuition increase will not impact Pell Grants, which are also increasing for the fall semester.

It is the first tuition increase in five years. Officials say despite the increase, WCC's tuition remains the lowest in the state.

"I am proud of our institutional commitment to provide the opportunity for everyone in our community to access high-quality higher education at an affordable cost," Trustee and board Treasurer David DeVarti said in a statement.

