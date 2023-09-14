Lockdown lifted at Macomb Community College following police situation
(CBS DETROIT) - The lockdown at Macomb Community College South campus has been lifted following a police situation.
The Warren Police Department was searching the area of Martin and Bunert roads for "armed and dangerous suspects following a shooting incident."
A shelter-in-place request has been lifted, but residents are asked to avoid the immediate area.
Warren police say there are no suspects in custody.
MCC says all classes on the South campus have been canceled.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.
