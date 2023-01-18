Warren woman identified as pedestrian killed in Monroe County I-75 crash

(CBS DETROIT) - A 41-year-old Warren woman has been identified as the pedestrian who was killed in a crash on I-75 on Jan. 11.

Michigan State Police announced the update on Wednesday, Jan. 18, saying Paula Quarterman was identified by her fingerprints with the help of the MSP Crime Laboratory in Northville.

The incident happened at about 9:48 p.m. on Jan. 11, on northbound I-75 near mile marker eight.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they discovered Quarterman had died after being struck by an SUV traveling northbound on I-75.

Initially, they were unable to identify her.

According to MSP, drugs, alcohol and careless driving did not appear to be a factor in the crash, and they do not know why Quarterman was walking on the freeway.

In addition, police say she has no known acquaintances in the area, and they do not know why she was in Monroe County.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Michael Peterson of the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.