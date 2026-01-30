Warren woman, 31, charged with murdering her husband

A Warren woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of her husband, Macomb County prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege that in the early morning hours of Jan. 27, 31-year-old Moriah Dandrade murdered her husband, 31-year-old James Graham.

Police found Graham's body in a home they shared, prosecutors said.

Dandrade was arraigned on Friday on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in a criminal case.

A judge gave Dandrade a $500,000 bond. If she posts bond, Dandrade must wear a GPS tether.

"The allegations in this matter are deeply troubling. Domestic violence happens to both men and women. If you are the victim of domestic violence, call 911 in the event of an emergency," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

Dandrade is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Feb. 10. A preliminary examination is set for Feb. 17.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.