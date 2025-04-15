Warren police investigating hit and run crash involving pedestrian, victim has critical injuries

Child struck and killed by ice cream truck; new search for missing teen; and more top stories

A pedestrian was injured after he was struck by two separate vehicles Monday night, police in Warren, Michigan, reported.

The accident happened about 9:40 p.m. in the area of Dequindre Road and Common Road. The victim was taken to Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak, where he was later listed in critical condition.

Officers learned that the 32-year-old man was trying to cross Dequindre Road, but was not in a designated crosswalk, when he was struck in the northbound lanes. After the initial impact, the man was then struck by a second vehicle, this one southbound.

The driver of the first vehicle, an SUV, stopped "and was fully cooperative," police reported. The driver of the second vehicle did not stop.

Warren police ask that anyone with information about the accident contact Det. Accivatti at 586-574-4859.