Warren police vehicle struck by oncoming SUV while at accident scene

A police patrol vehicle that was parked for investigation of a traffic crash was struck by an oncoming vehicle in Warren, Michigan.

The crash involving the marked Chevrolet Tahoe happened about 1:45 p.m. Sunday near a single-car crash on westbound Interstate 696 near Mound Road, Warren Police Department reported. While both vehicles were damaged, the crash did not result in injuries to the driver or police officers involved.

"This incident was entirely preventable and serves as a stark reminder of the risks our officers face every time they step out of their vehicles," Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said.

Two officers had responded to the initial crash on I-696, and were on the left shoulder of the freeway with the emergency lights activated on the Tahoe.

A white Chevrolet Traverse approached the scene "at a speed inappropriate for the current road conditions," police said. That driver lost control of his vehicle and collided into the rear of the patrol vehicle.

The Traverse driver was cited.

The Warren Department reminds motorists of the rules of Michigan's "Move Over" law, by yielding to emergency vehicles or moving over if possible when driving near an emergency scene.