Warren police suspect foul play in case of missing father

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's been 14 days since James Wilkins was last seen, and police say the details in his case are raising concerns.

CBS News Detroit's Cryss Walker has been on top of the investigation.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says investigators suspect foul play in the case.

"The family is very concerned, and it's very disturbing to them that he just all of a sudden is missing," Dwyer said.

The 27-year-old was last seen June 8 at his Regency Club Apartment near Hayes and Groesbeck.

"He has not communicated," Dwyer said. "Nobody has communicated as far as providing information. We know there's someone out there."

His girlfriend told police their text exchange abruptly ended at 11:22 a.m. on the day he vanished. He has not been heard from since.

Wilkins' cousin, Anne Lynn, says his silence is alarming because he's a present father and youth football coach for the Schoolcraft Browns.

Lynn says he takes a lot of pride in caring for his responsibilities.

"The best father. He loved his children," Lynn said. "He was very active in their lives. He wanted to be there for every milestone. Every graduation. He just missed Father's Day, and I'm sure it was one of the hardest days in life for his children because they are used to having James there with them."

CBS News Detroit first reported the case last week when his family spoke out about their concerns after he missed his daughter's kindergarten graduation.

"James never just go without talking to anyone," said James Wilkins' brother, Marcus Wilkins. "Never vanishes. He don't have a reason to run. We got to just be supportive with these children as much as possible."

On Thursday, Warren police told CBS News Detroit that details in the investigation are suspicious, and they need more leads to advance the case.

"We're asking the public to give us any information they have as far as his whereabouts," Dwyer said. "They can remain anonymous, and any information they provide will be confidential."

If you know anything about Wilkins' disappearance, please call Warren police at 586- 574-4803.