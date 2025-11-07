Warren police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that injured 2 teens

The Warren Police Department is searching for a vehicle after two teens were injured in a hit-and-run earlier this week.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. on Nov. 5 in the area of Timken Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. Police say the teen were riding their bikes when they were struck by a dark-colored SUV. Both teens were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses told police that the driver initially stopped to check on the teens but then left the scene. Witnesses described the driver as a Black woman, light complexion, with green hair. Police believe the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Warren police released photos of the vehicle, which they described as a dark-colored Chevy Equinox.

Anyone with information or who has surveillance footage in the area is asked to contact Warren Police Detective M. Palmer at 586-574-4841 or mpalmer@warrenpd.org.