Watch CBS News
Local News

Warren police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that injured 2 teens

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

The Warren Police Department is searching for a vehicle after two teens were injured in a hit-and-run earlier this week.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. on Nov. 5 in the area of Timken Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. Police say the teen were riding their bikes when they were struck by a dark-colored SUV. Both teens were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses told police that the driver initially stopped to check on the teens but then left the scene. Witnesses described the driver as a Black woman, light complexion, with green hair. Police believe the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Warren police released photos of the vehicle, which they described as a dark-colored Chevy Equinox.

Anyone with information or who has surveillance footage in the area is asked to contact Warren Police Detective M. Palmer at 586-574-4841 or mpalmer@warrenpd.org.

Warren police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that injured 2 teens
Warren Police Department

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue