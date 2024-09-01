Warren police investigating shooting that left 1 in critical condition

Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — An investigation is ongoing after a shooting at a Warren park that left a man in critical condition.

Warren police say officers were called to Veterans Memorial Park Saturday around 7:40 p.m. after getting reports of shots fired.

Responding officers found a man shot multiple times in the arm and lower body. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition Sunday night.

Officers spoke with several witnesses who said two men were talking to people in a white sedan. Police say an altercation took place and occupants in the sedan fired several shots at the two men. It's unknown how many people were in the sedan or how many people were shooting.

Officers couldn't find the man who was with the victim and it's unknown if he was shot.

Police say officers found a handgun and several shell casings at the park.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Detective Daniel Rose at 586-574-4793 or email him at drose@warrenpd.org.