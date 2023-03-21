Warren police commissioner defends officers' attempt to save baby's life

Bodycam footage of Warren Police Officer doing CPR on a baby not breathing Saturday morning Warren Police Department

WARREN, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) – Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer is defending his officers' actions in attempting to save the life of a four-month-old girl over the weekend after some questioned if they should have waited for paramedics.

Dwyer said Tuesday the baby girl wasn't breathing when his officers showed up to the call of a child not breathing at a house on the 1900 block of Rome Avenue Saturday just after 9:30 a.m.

According to Dwyer, the first officer arrived at the scene within two minutes of getting dispatched, and knowing every second matters, the officer began doing CPR, something he's certified for every year.

Footage from body-worn cameras shows that as soon as other officers arrived, they made the split-second decision to transport the baby to Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, less than three miles from the child's home.

"The officers did nothing wrong. They utilize their training, their experience, and common sense to get the child to the hospital as quickly as possible," Dwyer told reporters at a news conference.

As one officer drove, the other continued CPR and chest compressions on the baby.

It took them three minutes and seven seconds to arrive at the emergency room.

"Officers arrived at the hospital in about the same time it would've taken the fire department to respond to the scene," Dwyer said.

He added that his officers didn't see a single ambulance or fire unit on the way.

"I mean, our officers, it's not uncommon for law enforcement to transport infants or others in need of immediate assistance, and that's why we did it, and we will continue to do," Dwyer said.

Despite the officers' efforts, the little girl didn't make it.

A tragic situation now compounded by criticism from some who believe his officers should have waited for an ambulance.

"We're not trying to any transports away from them. We're saving lives. I think it's a partnership. If we can save a life, we'll save the life. I hope they can do the same. They are out there saving lives and fighting fires," Dwyer said.

He plans to meet with Warren Fire Commissioner Wilburt McAdams to improve communication.

"I think we're all out there trying to do our jobs, and that's why we have to have dialogue and that's why we're meeting is to clear the air," Dwyer said.

McAdams told CBS News Detroit his department has no comment regarding this incident.

Both departments said there aren't any internal investigations happening over this tragedy.