Warren police chase ends with vehicle rollover; suspects in custody

Warren, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A police chase in Warren Friday afternoon ended with multiple people in custody after a reported stolen truck authorities were chasing rolled over, officials say.

The pursuit started after officers spotted a reported stolen Dodge Ram.

According to the Warren Police Department, officers chased the motorist driving the Dodge on Interstate 696 and Interstate 94.

The motorist in the truck had a minor collision with another vehicle while driving on I-94 near Gratiot Avenue, which caused the Dodge to roll over.

No one in the vehicle hit by the truck was injured.

Police say people in the Dodge tried to throw firearms from the vehicle after the crash.

Everyone in the truck was taken into custody, but the exact number of occupants is unknown.