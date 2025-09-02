Warren officials spar over social media posts regarding potential millage

A battle between Warren leaders has gotten so heated, its now spilled on social media.

It all started on Facebook when City of Warren Planning Commissioner Delwar Ansar posted about the potential of renewing the millage that he says would increase funding for police and fire by 20 million dollars.

It was when he posted a live community discussion on this potential property tax increase that had city leaders concerned.

"He's indicating to the viewers that they should be able to save on their taxes by voting no on November ... and that's simply not true," said City of Warren Councilman Jonathan Lafferty.

While Planning Commissioner Delwar Ansar is concerned residents will have to hash out around $600 per resident in taxes, he doesn't feel what he shared was incorrect.

"If someone said I am giving false information than this person must have to clarify specifically this is the false information," said Ansar.

When Lafferty asked the Mayor to unappoint Ansar, he says she told him she addressed the matter by commenting on the Facebook post

In the mayor's comment, she asked Ansar to, in part, quote "if you are confused, I would be glad to explain how a millage works,"

Ansar responded saying, in part, "I was not confused, I know what I am talking about and it's an extra added millage started in 2012."

His concern now with State Equalized Value increasing since the millage was first introduced back in 2012, that residents cannot afford what is being proposed now. He says this may also encourage future homebuyers to invest somewhere else.

"City of Warren is not a rich city the household income is like 63,000 those people are living in the city of Warren so if there taxes are 10,000 thats and extra burden for them," said Ansar.

But Lafferty's concern is public safety is a priority and should not face cuts funding wise.

"I'm curious to ask the million-dollar question if this millage fails, I would like to know what planning commissioners Ansar's response would be and where he's planning to make up a 20 million dollar deficit in the budget," said Lafferty.

According to the city of Warren's 2026 council adopted budget, public safety is the city's top priority with over $99 million allotted for that department for the 2026 fiscal year.

And while the councilmen didn't want to speculate, he expressed concerns that inadequate funding would lead to recruiting or retention issues with first responders in Warren.

Ansar says he understands the importance of public safety, but thinks this is too big of an ask financially for residents.