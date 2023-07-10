WATCH LIVE: Warren officer federally charged after assaulting inmate

WARREN. Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Warren police officer is now facing federal charges in connection to assaulting an inmate at the city jail in June.

Matthew Rodriguez, 48, a 14-year veteran of the Warren Police Department, is now federally charged with a ten-year civil rights violation.

Officials say the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office will defer to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan to prosecute the case. In addition, the state misdemeanor charges against Rodriguez out of Macomb County will be dismissed.

"We are cooperating with the U.S. Attorney to ensure that when fundamental liberties are threatened, justice prevails. Together, we will strive to bring about justice and ensure righteousness in the legal system, reminding everyone that the protection of civil rights is a cornerstone of our democracy," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

At 2 p.m. today, Monday, July 10, the U.S. Attorney's Office is holding a press conference to announce the federal charges. Warren police will hold a follow-up press conference at 3 p.m. Tune in to CBS News Detroit to watch.

On June 13, 19-year-old Jacquwan Smith was arrested by Warren police on felony charges and was turned over to Rodriguez, a jail officer. Rodriguez allegedly exchanged words with the victim before punching him and slamming him to the ground.

On June 20, Rodriguez was charged in Macomb County with willful neglect of duty and assault and battery. He was arraigned on the charges, given a $5,000 bond, and placed on administrative leave.

Rodriguez was officially terminated from the Warren Police Department on Monday, June 26.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer says the decision to terminate Rodriguez was made after a detailed review of the incident.

"Like everybody, I was shocked and appalled when I observed Rodriguez's actions," said Dwyer. "These actions were completely unjustified and unprofessional, ultimately resulting in criminal charges against him. This incident no doubt reflected negatively on every member of this Department. A comprehensive internal investigation showed that Rodriguez violated multiple Department policies and procedures. Given the totality of this incident, the decision to terminate Rodriguez's employment was clear and obvious."