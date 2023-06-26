Warren officer charged with assault after punching inmate has been officially terminated

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Warren police officer charged with assault after an excessive force incident at the Warren Police Department Jail has been officially terminated, police said.

Monday, June 26, Matthew Rodriguez, 48, a 14-year veteran of the department, was officially terminated from his employment at the Warren Police Department. The termination is effective immediately, according to police.

On Tuesday, June 20, Rodriguez was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, and dereliction of duty. He was arraigned, given a $5,000 bond and placed on administrative leave in connection to the June 13 incident.

The victim involved in the incident was arrested by Warren police on June 13 on felony charges and was turned over to Rodriguez, a jail officer, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Rodriguez allegedly exchanged words with the 19-year-old victim before punching him.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer says the decision to terminate Rodriguez was made after a detailed review of his actions was complete and due to the conclusions reached during an internal investigation.

"Like everybody, I was shocked and appalled when I observed Rodriguez's actions. These actions were completely unjustified and unprofessional, ultimately resulting in criminal charges against him. This incident no doubt reflected negatively on every member of this Department. A comprehensive internal investigation showed that Rodriguez violated multiple Department policies and procedures. Given the totality of this incident, the decision to terminate Rodriguez's employment was clear and obvious."