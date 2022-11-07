Snapchat threat closes Warren Mott High School on Monday

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Warren Mott High School closed Monday after an alleged threat was posted to social media.

Superintendent Robert D. Livernois said the school system received the tip through OK2SAY late Sunday night.

The threat reportedly came through on the app Snapchat where the user allegedly said they planned to bring a gun to school on Monday.

In addition to Warren Mott's closure, Livernois said there will be no transportation for Warren Mott students who attend other schools in the district, such as the Career Preparation Center or Butcher Educational Center.

In a post on Facebook, the superintendent asked parents to speak with their children about responsible social media use. He said if platforms are used incorrectly, there can be severe consequences.

If parents have questions, they are asked to contact the school.