Mother kills adult son in apparent murder-suicide in Warren, police say

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 49-year-old mother and her special needs son, 26, were killed in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Warren police.

Lt. John Gajewski said officers responded to a domestic violence threat on Sunday morning on Geoffry Road.

"This is just a horrible tragedy," Gajewski said.

Gajewski said a 33-year-old male called 911 and told dispatchers his mother pointed a gun at him.

"The son awoke to find his mother pointing a gun at him, he was able to wrestle the gun away and flee to a neighbor's house and call 911," Gajewski said

Police said when they set up a perimeter and surrounded the home, they heard a gunshot.

"Our officers immediately forced entry into the home to look for a threat and see if anyone was injured and sadly discovered the mother deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and further checking the house for any other injured parties, officers located a 26-year-old son deceased from an apparent homicide," Gajewski said.

Police believe the two died of an apparent murder-suicide where it appears the mother, 49, shot and killed her special needs son, 26, before shooting herself.

Police want to remind the public that resources are available.

"That's the message we want out there right now… while we all know there needs to be more mental health resources out there… there are still some resources out there that could have prevented this…one call one text to a neighbor or a church.. A police department to get help, maybe it could've prevented this," Gajewski said.

The state of Michigan has a suicide hotline available 24 hours per day by calling or texting 988.