2 dead in Warren, police suspect murder-suicide

(CBS DETROIT) — A woman and her 26-year-old son are dead in what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide in Warren.

Authorities say it happened Sunday morning at a house on the 13000 block of Geoffrey Drive. Officers were called to that area around 8:30 a.m. after a 33-year-old man reported his mother had pointed a gun at him.

The man was able to run to a neighbors house and call 911 after a brief struggle with his mother.

Police say officers tried to make contact with the mother shortly after getting to the area, but she would not respond. Moments later, officers heard multiple gunshots from inside the home.

Officers made entry into the residence and saw the mother had shot her son, 26, and then herself, police say. Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but both died at the scene.

According to police, the mother had a history of mental health issues and the 26-year-old had special needs.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Warren police at 586-574-4741.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988. There you'll reach a trained crisis counselor that can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.