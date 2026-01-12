Warren man to stand trial on charges over death of housemate, prosecutor says

A Warren, Michigan, man will stand trial in circuit court over the shooting death of his housemate in October, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

Kayvon Briscoe-Hall, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm in the case. Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said the preliminary exam took about two days in 37th District Court, and Judge Suzanne Faunce has now bound over both charges in the case to circuit court.

The next hearing is Jan. 20 in front of Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Kathryn A. Viviano.

Briscoe-Hall is being held without bond in the meantime at the Macomb County Jail, the prosecutor's office said.

The victim, Roger Willie, age 63, was found unresponsive at the house as police investigated a report of a shooting on Oct. 2, 2025. Willie was taken to Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and pronounced dead. Briscoe-Hall was found outside the home after police arrived.

The district court arraignment took place Oct. 6. After the court proceedings began, Briscoe-Hall's attorneys requested a competency evaluation, and the judge agreed.