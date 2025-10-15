Detroit-area man charged with fatally shooting housemate will undergo mental health evaluation

A man charged in the fatal shooting of his housemate in Warren, Michigan, will undergo a mental health evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Kayvon Briscoe-Hall, 20, of Warren, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Briscoe-Hall is accused of killing his 63-year-old housemate on Oct. 2, 2025.

Authorities found the victim unresponsive on the floor and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Briscoe-Hall was outside the house when officers arrived at the home.

Briscoe-Hall was arraigned on Oct. 6, and he was remanded to the Macomb County Jail.

During a probable cause hearing on Tuesday, Briscoe-Hall's attorneys requested a competency evaluation. A judge granted an evaluation and will review the results and the status of the case on Dec. 2.

"In our justice system, it is essential to determine a defendant's competency before proceeding to trial. We will await the results of that evaluation. My office remains firmly committed to pursuing justice," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.