Warren man to serve up to seven years in prison on child sexually abusive material charges

A Southeast Michigan man will serve up to seven years in prison for three counts of distributing child sexually abusive material, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

Richard M. Call, 32, of Warren, was sentenced on June 23 to a term of at least two years and three months, up to seven years, in the case. He had pleaded guilty in March to the three charges. Call also must register as a sex offense for 25 years, the prosecutor's office said.

Additional charges that were pending in this case were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The investigation began in November 2024 with a tip received by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, the prosecutor's office said. Michigan State Police investigators then determined that a computer was used to share child sexually abusive material in June of 2025.

"Distributing child sexually abusive material is active participation in the ongoing exploitation of children. The harm continues each time it is viewed or shared, sustaining a demand that encourages further victimization," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said.