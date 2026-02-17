Warren man to face trial in shooting that injured his cousin

A man will face trial over charges resulting from a shooting and high-speed pursuit on Dec. 14 in Macomb County, Michigan.

Antoine Paige Jr., 25, was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court in Mt. Clemens after a preliminary exam took place Tuesday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said.

Paige remains in the Macomb County Jail with a bond set at $1 million. His next court hearing is Feb. 23.

The victims of the assault were his cousin and her boyfriend, authorities said.

"These allegations are extremely serious and, if true, put multiple lives at risk. Gun crime and fleeing from law enforcement will not be tolerated in Macomb County," Lucido said.

The pending charges are two counts of assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of felony firearm, and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

The assault with intent to murder charges each have a penalty of up to life in prison.

The investigation began after shots were fired at two people on Dec. 14. The woman, whom authorities said was Paige's cousin, had a gunshot wound to her shoulder. The man who was with her at the time was her boyfriend.

Police attempted to speak to the suspect, but he drove off.

Eastpointe and St. Clair Shores police then pursued the suspect's vehicle eastbound on Interstate 94, during which the speeds reached over 120 mph at times. The vehicle in pursuit crashed on North River Road, and the driver ran away.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies searched the area near the crash.

The suspect was found hiding in the water of a canal, beneath a dock, and taken into custody.