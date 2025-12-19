Warren man charged in shooting, resulting high-speed pursuit

A Michigan man faces 10 felony charges in the aftermath of a shooting and high-speed pursuit Sunday in Macomb County, Michigan.

Antoine Paige Jr., 25, of Warren, was arraigned Tuesday at 38th District Court in Eastpointe on charges that included two counts of assault with intent to murder, three weapons charges, and with fleeing police, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said.

Bond was set at $1 million, cash or surety. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 30, and a preliminary exam set for Jan. 6.

"It is only by sheer luck that the two individuals who were allegedly shot at were not seriously injured or killed," Lucido said.

The investigation began after shots were fired toward two people on Sunday. The prosecutor's office said the victims were a woman who is Paige's cousin and her boyfriend. The woman was struck in her shoulder.

Police attempted to speak to the suspect, but he ignored their commands and drove off in an attempt to flee, the prosecutor said.

Eastpointe and St. Clair Shores police pursued the vehicle eastbound on Interstate 94, with speeds at times reaching over 120 mph. The vehicle in pursuit crashed on North River Road, and the driver ran off.

Officers from the Eastpointe Police Department, St. Clair Shores Police Department, Warren Police Department and the Macomb County Sheriff's Office began searching the area near the crash.

The suspect was found hiding in the water of a canal, beneath a dock, and taken into custody.