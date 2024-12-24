Detroit-area family devastated after father of two shot and killed days before Christmas

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The family of Brandon Zaner, 38, is devastated after he was shot and killed Saturday outside a Shell Gas Station at the corner of Nine Mile Road and Dequindre in Warren.

"I bounce back and forth between anger where I can't sit down to laying in my bed crying for an hour and then back to anger and back to crying. It's just something you don't ever think you have to deal with," said Ryan Kedrow, Zaner's older brother.

Kedrow said his younger brother was working at Bray's Hamburgers to make some extra money for the holiday when he walked across the street to the Shell Station to get some coffee. Shortly after, he was shot and killed.

"To think that something like that could lead to something so senseless is just heartbreaking," Kedrow said.

Warren police allege Al Curtis Williams was acting irate and argued with several people, including Zaner. Police said Williams returned 15 minutes later and allegedly shot Zaner in the chest, killing him.

Williams was arrested 12 hours later at a hotel in Detroit and was arraigned on murder charges on Monday.

Kedrow said his brother sent his mother a text message moments before he was killed.

"The last message he sent to anybody was a message to my mom thanking her for always being there for him and thanking her for her support and telling her how much he was looking forward to Christmas," Kedrow said.

Kedrow said that worst of all, his niece and nephew are now without their father.

"My heart breaks for them, 12-year-old Lincoln and 8-year-old McKinley, that they're not going to get to grow up with the same wonderful person I got to grow up with," Kedrow said.

Kedrow said if there is any comfort at all, it's knowing his brother had a strong faith.

"It comforts me to know that, in the end, that probably comforted him as well. It's just a senseless tragedy," he said.

If convicted, Williams will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Meanwhile, the family has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for funeral expenses.