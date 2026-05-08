Watch CBS News
Crime

Warren man pleads no contest to fatal hit-and-run crash that killed 14-year-old

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A Warren man has pleaded no contest to charges related to a fatal hit-and-run crash in 2023 in Roseville, Michigan. 

Justin Spangle, 46, of Warren, submitted his plea on Tuesday, the day that his jury trial was scheduled to start in Macomb County Circuit Court, prosecutor Peter Lucido said. The plea was to all three pending charges: operating with a license suspended - causing death, tampering with evidence, and failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury or death. 

The crash happened about 4:25 a.m. on August 18, 2023, along the eastbound I-696 entrance ramp from Groesbeck. The victim, a 14-year-old boy with autism, had been reported missing a couple of hours earlier. 

Spangle is accused of striking the teen and then fleeing the scene, the prosecutor said.  

The teen died as a result of his injuries. 

Shortly after the crash, Spangle replaced his vehicle's cracked windshield, the prosecutor said. 

"This is a profoundly tragic case in which the defendant's allegedly foolish and unlawful conduct directly caused the death of a child," Lucido said. 

Sentencing is scheduled for June 23. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue