Missing 14-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run on I-696 ramp in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 14-year-old boy from Warren was struck and killed in a pedestrian crash in Roseville early Friday morning, state police said.

At about 4:25 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, state police received a call about a pedestrian walking on the eastbound I-696 entrance ramp from Groesbeck.

After that, they received another call saying the person had been struck.

Troopers and Roseville officers responded and began CPR, but these efforts were unsuccessful, and the 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to state police, witnesses who reported the crash told them the teen was seen "stumbling in the roadway as he walked along the road."

The driver who struck the teen did not stay and hasn't come forward. MSP says they will canvass the area and use other technologies to identify the vehicle involved in the crash.

In addition, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer confirmed the teen had been reported missing at about 2 a.m. on Friday.

"We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to call 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800. SPEAK-UP," Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. "While we do have evidence from our on scene investigation we still need to fill in those final pieces and are looking for witnesses."